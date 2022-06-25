Say it isn't so

We are writing to endorse Adam Frisch in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district. Adam was one of the first people we met when we moved to Colorado almost 20 years ago. From the beginning, we have been impressed with his commitment to public service. In addition to his being a great councilman for our town from 2011 to 2019, he has served on various nonprofit boards, chaired the financial advisory board for Pitkin County, worked on several affordable housing task forces and renewable energy projects — and signed up to be a substitute teacher during the pandemic to help our kids in school.

