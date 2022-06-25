ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Say it isn't so

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

Word has it on the street that someone who was going to drive a float in the Fourth of July...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Aspen deserves a free press

Per recent reports, The Aspen Times corporate ownership claims they want to focus on covering the community and what’s happening in Aspen and the surrounding area. And further claim that this is their job. However, it seems that that desire — their job — is somewhat limited in that...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Keep living the dream

Aspen is a big money town, but foremost it is a town where heart and character are always given the greater consideration. Roger Marolt is a well spoken and even-keeled journalist who typically writes columns that get the whole town talking. He recently resigned from The Aspen Times — maybe best to call it a small-minded paper, because the editor in charge gave greater credence to expressions of good character and heartfelt values over money. His stand led to the editor being fired. Not funny how that paper was bought by a corporation less than a year ago.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Past is not best for sheriff

It’s no secret that Sheriff Braudis was my friend and my family for over 35 years, and we worked very closely for 24 years. I’d be remiss if I didn’t correct some people who almost disrespectfully quote him erroneously since his passing, without his being here to correct the record.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Worker shortages continue to pose problems for city of Aspen

The city of Aspen boasts one of the most competitive compensation plans in the region and a fairly low unemployment rate, but worker shortages are continuing to prove to be a challenge. At Aspen City Council’s Monday work session, city staff presented an overview of the city’s 2022 finances and...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

More development, less housing — getting it backward at BOCC

And so we move forward, dismantling the Aspen Area Community Plan that calls for balancing tourism growth with local needs. It was humorous, but not in a funny way, to read that the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners won’t even consider a ballot question this fall to fund affordable housing. How many times do we have to listen to the BOCC candidates tell us that housing is their No. 1 priority — if we’ll just elect them to an $82,000-a-year job that involves a meeting or two a week.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Ideas discussion on Tuesday to dig into meaning of public land

On Tuesday night, as part of the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival, acclaimed environmental activist Kris Tompkins will have a conversation with Chuck Sams, the U.S. National Park Service's first indigenous director, on the ways wilderness transforms people and our planet. Tompkins, for her part, has overseen the creation of new...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Beat Boebert, vote Frisch

We are writing to endorse Adam Frisch in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district. Adam was one of the first people we met when we moved to Colorado almost 20 years ago. From the beginning, we have been impressed with his commitment to public service. In addition to his being a great councilman for our town from 2011 to 2019, he has served on various nonprofit boards, chaired the financial advisory board for Pitkin County, worked on several affordable housing task forces and renewable energy projects — and signed up to be a substitute teacher during the pandemic to help our kids in school.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, June 27

A small private jet overran the runway at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport while landing from the south at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, leading to an airport closure. Three passengers and two crew members were aboard the HondaJet, which did not sustain any visible damage, and no injuries were reported, according to a Pitkin County press release. The airport reopened at 5:25 Sunday evening, and the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: You can’t turn this around by twisting words

I’m not sure The Aspen Times can survive last Saturday. It was then the newspaper made an attempt to restore its reputation and resuscitate its useful life in Aspen. Unfortunately, it was not a proactive step forward in its battle for survival, but more an ungraceful stumble that left it slipping onto its backside in an icy intersection as it attempted to cross Main Street against the “don’t walk” signal.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Moving with the times

It’s not possible to put what makes Carbondale Carbondale into words. From the generations-old Mountain Fair traditions to year-round First Friday walks down Main Street to the smiles on faces at the Green is the New Black fashion show, this little town flies its freak flag like no other.
CARBONDALE, CO
Summit Daily News

Child drowns in El Jebel canal

ASPEN — A 20-month-old child drowned Wednesday after falling into the fast-moving waters of the canal near the baseball fields in El Jebel. Just before 5 p.m., emergency personnel quickly responded to reports of the girl falling in the ditch, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The...
EL JEBEL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, June 27

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website. This 5,100-square-foot home has multiple patios that wrap the property and a private slope-side hot tub. $7,500,000. Low. Snowmass Village. Well located, ground floor one-bedroom,...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Challenge America, Aspen Art Museum partner to bring arts education to vets

A recent partnership between Challenge America and the Aspen Art Museum will facilitate the rollout of arts education to almost 6,000 veterans across the United States and 17 countries. Challenge America, a Basalt-based national military veterans nonprofit, connects veterans to activities that improve the lives of veterans and their families.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Basalt’s Maley makes Colorado history at national meet

In just her second ever steeplechase race, Basalt’s Katelyn Maley was named a national champion. On June 18, the soon-to-be Basalt High School senior prepared at the starting line of Hayward Field, University of Oregon’s fabled track and field stadium in Eugene, in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, a high-profile meet bringing together some of the top high school talent in the country. When she broke the tape 2,000 meters and five water obstacles later, she became the first Colorado woman to win the event in meet history, as reported by race organizing body National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glad ADN picked up Roger

I was glad to see that Roger Marolt was picked up on waivers by the Aspen Daily News. This makes my life easier. I no longer have to worry about getting two papers when I go downtown. I no longer care or have any concern about what’s in The Aspen...
ASPEN, CO
1230 ESPN

Highest Looping Roller Coaster in the U.S. Opening in Colorado Soon

The countdown is on as adventure seekers wait anxiously for a thrilling new roller coaster to open in Western Colorado. According to a Facebook post from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the last piece of track on the park's newest roller coaster was recently placed, meaning the ride is expected to be opening soon!
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in what marked the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning in the area. The closure started Monday at about 6:30 p.m. and will be in place for at least a few hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Both directions of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

