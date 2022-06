And so we move forward, dismantling the Aspen Area Community Plan that calls for balancing tourism growth with local needs. It was humorous, but not in a funny way, to read that the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners won’t even consider a ballot question this fall to fund affordable housing. How many times do we have to listen to the BOCC candidates tell us that housing is their No. 1 priority — if we’ll just elect them to an $82,000-a-year job that involves a meeting or two a week.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO