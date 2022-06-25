Area Fourth of July celebrations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The free Fourth of July Carnival is coming back once again to the Parkersburg City Park. The free carnival is put on by the American Legion each year. For this year’s activities, they will be using a new vending company for the rides. Roger Loughry, a...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County LGBTQ community celebrated Zanesville Pride Saturday. Over 50 vendors were on hand to provide quests with various rainbow-themed merchandise along with food, art, and local resources available to members of the LGBTQ community. Event organizer planned the event for families to celebrate Pride...
Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — She is Glen Dale’s first woman mayor and she says she will be there for you if you need anything. On Monday night, Janet Scott was sworn in as the city’s newest mayor. Her job as mayor begins July 1st and she is taking the place of former Glen Dale […]
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Several Independence Day celebrations will take effect throughout Perry County. New Straitsville will hold a community picnic from 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 at at the New Straitsville shelter house with fireworks to follow. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish. A parade will...
All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
Judy Anne (Bell) Van Horn, 61of Zanesville, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Father. Her parents Harry E. Bell Sr. and Gertrude J. (Trudy) Bell preceded her in death along with an infant brother David M. Bell. In addition to her biological family, she is preceded in death by the “daughter of her heart” Rebecca Wardle, who taught her the meaning of living in the brief two years they knew each other.
The City of Wheeling will celebrate Independence Day by offering free pool admission Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. City Council passed a resolution at their June 7 meeting authorizing staff to waive the cost to patrons. Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry explained that citizens will not be charged for entry at […]
Nearly a year after the United States Postal Service closed its location in the Colony Square Mall a new storefront has yet to be opened. A representative with the agency said ‘they have not made any decisions yet.’. Around this time last year, the Post Office announced that its...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local magistrate is being honored for his community leadership across the state of West Virginia. Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman was recently named one of the Generation Next 40 under 40 honorees in West Virginia. You don’t get into public service for awards or the money or any type […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An overdose spike in Jefferson County had the Health Department on alert. Recently they had a spike in overdose cases in a 24 hour time period. From Thursday into Friday it was reported by the Ohio Department of Health that there were six overdoses. After investigating further they saw a slow […]
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple Tri-State fire departments are mourning the death of firefighter Steve Hayden. The Colerain Fire Department announced Hayden’s death in a Facebook post. Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain. “Steve grew up in...
Mary Alice Reporting – Cost savings and more programming are the main reasons for Tuscarawas County to withdraw from the Multi-County Juvenile Detention System (MCJAS). The Commissioners voted unanimously for the move that becomes effective December 31st. MCJAS was originally formed in 1973 as a way to combine resources...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Headaches and migraines are medical conditions that plague many during the summer months. In fact, The World Health Organization finds that 75% of the population suffers from recurrent headaches each year. During the summer season, you often hear people relay the belief that there is a...
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY/SURPLUS EQUIPMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Union Township Board of Trustees will offer for sale to the highest bidder the sale the following items which will be for sale in "as is" condition:. 1. 580 Super L Extenda-Hoe Backhoe. 2. 2005 F-350 6.0...
UPDATE (2:45 P.M. June 27, 2022): The Mason Volunteer Fire Department says a trash truck has been removed from the parking lot of the BP gas station on Second Street after two of the vehicle’s back tires got stuck in a sinkhole. According to an employee of the Par Mar BP gas station, the business […]
Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
Ohio County, W.Va. –The southbound WV 2 traffic will be detoured to 16th Street to Chapline Street to 20th Street and back to WV 2. Detours will be in place during construction. These detours are to allow the James White Construction Company to replace sanitary sewer lines. Motorists are...
