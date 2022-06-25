ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Rix Mills ice cream social

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWjWf_0gLnThV700

Rix Mills ice cream social

Pickin’ in the Pavilion and an ice cream social will take place at 5 p.m. July 10 at the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church. They will start serving food at 5 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. with Sons of Maverick and Green Valley Pickers scheduled to perform.

In case of inclement weather, the event may be held indoors. For more information call 740-674-4888 or 740-607-7849.

Recycling trailer in Cumberland

The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District recycling trailer will be in Cumberland July 5 and 6. It will be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street.

Ross makes dean's list

Randall Ross of Cambridge was recently named to the spring semester dean's list at Miami University Regional.

Library board to meet

The Board of Trustees of the Guernsey County District Public Library will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Crossroads Branch Library.

Fabian graduates University of Findlay

Hunter Fabian of Pleasant City received a bachelor's degree in environmental, safety and occupational health management from the University of Findlay.

Area students recognized at MU

Elizabeth Bowden of Cambridge was named to the spring president's list at Muskingum University. Ashley Biles of New Concord and Dawna McLear of Salesville were named to the dean's list. Jennifer Miller and Christy Sisk of Cambridge, Courtney Burrier of Old Washington and Rachel Moose of Pleasant City were named to the academic merit list.

Road closure notice

Guernsey Valley Road (County Road 86) will be closed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Earley Road (County Road 180) and Eighth St. Road (County Road 33) from Monday through Thursday for culvert replacement. The exact closure location will change as crews move along the road.

OVESC board to meet

Ohio Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lori's Restaurant, 17020 McConnelsville Road, Caldwell.

