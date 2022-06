Aspen is a big money town, but foremost it is a town where heart and character are always given the greater consideration. Roger Marolt is a well spoken and even-keeled journalist who typically writes columns that get the whole town talking. He recently resigned from The Aspen Times — maybe best to call it a small-minded paper, because the editor in charge gave greater credence to expressions of good character and heartfelt values over money. His stand led to the editor being fired. Not funny how that paper was bought by a corporation less than a year ago.

ASPEN, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO