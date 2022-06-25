ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

LeAnna Cumber: Legitimizing illegal gaming operators will hurt public safety

By LeAnna Cumber
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6BEA_0gLnTDDR00

This year Jacksonville shut down several illegal internet gaming cafés or adult arcades, which promote illegal gambling. It is not all that surprising that where there is money to be made, there are people willing to break the law to get it. Yes, criminals — by definition — will find ways to circumvent and break the law.

This fact, however, does not justify throwing our hands up and giving in to lobbyists’ demands to legalize adult arcades. To be clear, what it does justify is the complete and full support of the public for our law enforcement officers who continue to identify and shut down these illegal businesses.

Unfortunately, we have a new proposal in the city council that rewards people for flagrantly disobeying the law instead of putting public safety first. As a mom of two young kids, I can relate to such a tactic. My son would love this line of thinking: “Hey mom you know I am going to sneak Xbox time so why don’t you just allow me to play whenever I want, rather than force me to break the rules?”

This rationale does not work in our house and it certainly should not be tolerated in this city.

If we are serious about tackling crime in Jacksonville, we must take a hardline stance against businesses that harm our community, not find new ways for them to operate legally. In 2019, I filed a bill calling for the immediate closure of all illegal adult arcades. I did this because these businesses pose hazards to health and safety, making them a clear public nuisance. Adult arcades are magnets for crimes like robbery and drug trafficking, among others.

These illegal businesses generate hundreds of calls to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) every month. This is a heavy burden on our already over-stretched law enforcement. In fact, research found that over a five-year period, there were 28,000 calls placed to JSO from the 100 or so adult arcades that existed throughout the city prior to 2019.

Legalizing even 20 of these operations would only make increasing public safety more challenging. I am proud to have led the fight three years ago to deem these illegal gambling businesses a public nuisance and give our local law enforcement the legal tools to shut them down permanently.

Aside from the public safety concerns noted above, the proposal that will come before the full council for a vote over the next several weeks conflicts with the Florida Constitution, existing Florida Statute and local ordinance. In fact, the Florida Gaming Control Commission, which will be seated on July 1, was created in part to ensure the proliferation of adult arcades does not happen again in the State of Florida.

We do not have the authority to overrule the state constitution or act in place of the gaming commission. In short, the new legislative push will take Jacksonville backward and erase any public safety gains we made when we shut down these illegal operations for good.

I will always use my vote on the city council to fight for a safer Jacksonville. We must move forward — not backward.

LeAnna Cumber, Jacksonville City Council, District 5

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

Comments / 2

Shandrea Collins-Williams
2d ago

This is the most boring city to live in. No places for kids, teenagers or adults to have fun. You go to a club as an adult you have to watch your back never know when violence will occur. And that’s for every age. So bring back the arcades.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Letters containing hate speech left in Southside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – White supremacists targeted a Southside neighborhood over the weekend, leaving their hate speech behind in letters that they left in the front yards of dozens of houses. Locals said they don’t want this kind of hate speech being passed out in their diverse neighborhood, and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leanna Cumber
WOKV

7 killed, 46 injured in 10 weekend mass shootings nationwide

WASHINGTON — The shooting occurred early Sunday at a private venue in South Tacoma, where a large crowd was gathering. A Texas trail ride, a barbecue in New York City and a stone bridge in Minneapolis were among the settings for at least 10 mass shootings that erupted across the country between Friday and late Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive weekend U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents, each involving four or more victims shot.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Now Hiring: IRS looking to fill 225 positions in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service wants to hire 225 contract representative positions in Jacksonville this summer. These full-time positions provide administrative and technical assistance to people and businesses primarily over the phone or through written and in-person communication. The position falls under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Resolving the Downtown self-storage wars

Located between the St. Johns River and San Marco, the Downtown Southbank is one area where self-storage facilities are not permitted by the current Downtown overlay. Jacksonville City Council is currently debating a proposed change to the Downtown zoning overlay that would allow for the construction of more self-storage facilities. The overlay, which City Council approved unanimously in 2019, currently restricts construction of self-storage units in much of Downtown. The change has been requested by The Simpson Group, an Atlanta-based developer that is currently under contract to purchase a site on the corner of Prudential Drive and Hendricks Avenue in the Downtown Southbank, where they hope to build a storage center.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville City Council
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best trail: Camp Milton Historic Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Camp Milton Historic Preserve has been voted as the place to go for the best trails in Jacksonville. The popular Jacksonville-Baldwin trail was the site of a major Civil War fortification in the 1860s. Camp Milton, on Halsema Road along McGirts Creek, was one of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man killed in Ribault area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in the Ribault area on Sunday afternoon, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive North around 12:45 p.m. where they found a man in his early 40's with a gun shot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue declared the victim dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Times-Union says columnist Nate Monroe was under surveillance while covering attempted sale of JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The scandal surrounding the botched attempt to sell JEA took a new twist on Friday. Nate Monroe, a prominent Jacksonville columnist with the Florida Times-Union, was apparently put under surveillance by a consulting firm working for Florida Power and Light. It was over two years ago when FPL was the front-runner during the scandalous attempts to sell JEA.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the FOURTH time in a row — Team Buck Rogers has found itself as the winner of Jacksonville’s best fishing charter!. Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Two shot inside car on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two people have been shot inside a car on Lem Turner Road and East Water Street Sunday night. Arriving at the scene at 9:00 p.m, JSO reports finding four people in their 20s inside a car that had been shot at.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s is dead after he was shot inside his car Sunday afternoon in a northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the man was found dead in a car on Ken Knight Drive North shortly before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy