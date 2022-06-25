ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Powerful Story During Protest On Roe Decision

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIf60_0gLnSnpg00

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a powerful story about her feelings toward abortion during a protest over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who made an appearance in New York City’s Washington Square Park, told abortion rights protesters that they need to be “relentless” to restore legalized abortion in the U.S.

The congresswoman thanked women for sharing stories about abortions at the demonstration and decided to share her story about a time she may have needed an abortion.

Ocasio-Cortez, who previously worked at a coffee shop in New York City, said there was a free family health center near her workplace and she supported friends — including sexual assault survivors — by bringing them to the center when they needed care.

She later shared a memory about the time she wondered whether she needed an abortion at 22 or 23 years old.

″[I] was raped while I was living here in New York City, I was completely alone...” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“In fact I felt so alone I had to take a pregnancy test at a public bathroom in Midtown Manhattan and when I sat there waiting for what the result would be, all I could think was ‘thank God I have at least a choice.’”

The congresswoman has spoke out on abortion rights in the past including in 2021 when she told GOP politicians they were “ attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about .”

You can watch the congresswoman’s recent address to New York City protesters below.

More on the Supreme Court abortion ruling:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 6

Madeline Vermilyea
2d ago

Thank you, Mother Mary for your prayers 🙏🏼 Hail Mary, full of Grace, The Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among Women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb JESUS. Holy Mary, Mother of God,pray for us sinners now, and at the hour of our Death. 🙏🏼♥️🇺🇸

Reply
2
RickM
3d ago

I’ll take things that never happened for $100 please. Seeth and cope you losers

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy