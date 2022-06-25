ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Sally Scalera: What to plant and other things to do in your Brevard yard this July

By Sally Scalera
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

With all the hot, sunny and stormy weather we've been experiencing, it feels like July has been here for a while.

If you have a lot of grass, you are most likely getting good exercise mowing your lawn.   Just in case you have the time and energy doing other projects, here are a few ideas:

Learn to grow edible plants. Are you currently growing edible plants but not having as much success as you would like, or you would like to learn how to grow vegetables, herbs, and fruit trees at home? Consider taking the Be Healthy: Grow Your Own Food class coming in July. Don't worry if you don't have a yard to garden in. You will also learn how to grow edible plants in containers.

In this four-week class, which begins Monday, July 18, you will learn how to grow vegetables, culinary herbs and various fruit crops. Two classes will be held each Monday: One from 10-11:30 a.m., and a second from 6-7:30 p.m.

There are also two options for the tickets, either in person or via Zoom. Each $45 ticket includes handouts of the presentations, plus additional handouts and seeds for a variety of heirloom vegetables, culinary herbs and flowers. Couples, families or friends can attend the class together and just pay for one ticket and share the handouts and seeds.

For more information and to register, go to bhgyof2022morningclass.eventbrite.com or bhgyof2022nightclass.eventbrite.com or call Adrienne at 633-1702, extension 52315.

Fertilizer ban is now in effect. For anyone new to the area, there is a fertilizer ban in effect throughout the county now, including all municipalities, that prohibits the application of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer from June 1 through Sept. 30. To find out the specifics for your area, check out our website sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/brevard/lawn-and-garden/fertilizer-ordinances .

Plant trees or go native. If you have decided you would like less turf, more shade or both, plant a new tree. We have tree lists, whether your looking for small trees (25 feet tall or less), medium trees (25-50 feet) or tall trees (more than 50 feet). If you do not have room for a tree, consider planting a new area with native plants. Email me at sasc@ufl.edu for a copy of our Go Native brochure and/or the tree list(s).

Prune dead wood. Continue to prune out all diseased and dead wood from trees and shrubs.

Flowers for sunny areas. Some flowers that will grow in a sunny location include wax begonia, coleus, amaranthus, gaillardia, marigolds, coreopsis, lisianthus, portulaca, salvia, cosmos, gomphrena, melampodium, torenia, coreopsis and zinnia.

Add color to shady areas. To add color to shady areas, plant caladiums, coleus, impatiens, angelwing begonias or crossandra.

Herbs to plant now. Some herbs that can be planted now are basil, chives, dill, ginger, mint, oregano, sage, sweet marjoram, rosemary and thyme.

Vegetables to sow. The vegetables that you can sow now for planting in August include beans, eggplant, endive/escarole, okra (August is the last month to plant for this year), peppers, Southern peas (August is the last month to plant for this year,) squash and tomatoes.

Vegetables to plant. Vegetables that can be planted in July include okra, pumpkin (this is the only month to plant pumpkins and mid-month is best), Southern peas (inoculate with the nitrogen fixing bacteria for peas), calabaza, Okinawa spinach, Roselle, Seminole pumpkin (our only native vegetable!), sweet cassava, Malabar spinach and winged beans.

Inoculate the soil. When planting new plants, be sure to inoculate the planting hole with a granular mycorrhizae mix.  For established plants, inoculate their root systems with a liquid inoculant.  For more information, email me at sasc@ufl.edu .

Visit the Farmers Market. Check out our Brevard County Farmers Market at the Wickham Park Pavilion from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday. Check out facebook.com/brevardcountyfarmersmarket to keep up to date on the vendors that will be there each Thursday.

Sally Scalera is an urban horticulture agent and master gardener coordinator for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. Email sasc@ufl.edu.

