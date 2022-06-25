ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Crying all day': Delawareans mournful, enraged at Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

By Isabel Hughes and Donovan Aldridge, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Megaphone in hand, Elizabeth Nicholson stood in the middle of a crowd at New Castle's Battery Park.

As she peered through her purplish-red glasses, she took a breath and began telling the crowd about the "careless decision" she'd made decades earlier at age 14.

She'd had sex and wound up pregnant. An average-sized woman now, at the time she weighed only 85 pounds. There was no way she could have carried a baby to term, she said.

Nicholson told her mother, who took her to the doctor. She was lucky that Roe v. Wade had been decided at that point – she was able to get the abortion she needed. She believes it saved her life.

As Nicholson told her story Friday evening, her voice began to crack.

"I've been crying all day," she said to the group of 200 or so gathered after the U.S. Supreme Court decision announced earlier in the day overturned 50 years of federal abortion rights.

"All I can do is picture some poor 14-year-old girl who's gonna die because of a mistake."

In Delaware and across the nation, thousands gathered to protest the ruling.

While many at the New Castle rally expressed their anger, others, like Nicholson, cried. And though children played happily on swings nearby, their laughs weren't enough to cut through the somberness that filled the park.

"Today, my first reaction was tears," said Aniela Meinhaldt, another speaker at the rally. "Women are not treated equal; we never have been. But at least with Roe v. Wade, we had bodily autonomy."

The sadness and anger that overwhelmed New Castle was also felt in Seaford, where about two dozen women gathered Friday evening to protest the ruling. Though the crowd was small, their presence was significant.

For the last year or so, the rural Sussex County town has been the center of Delaware's debate over abortion.

When it became clear last summer that Planned Parenthood was coming to the small, conservative town, the backlash was swift. Anti-abortion groups jumped into action, and Seaford's mayor and City Council members began receiving dozens of calls.

Legally, the city could not prevent Planned Parenthood from opening, which provides far more than just abortions. In December, the City Council passed an ordinance that requires the burial or cremation of fetal remains, making it the first municipality in Delaware to pass such legislation.

While supporters of the ordinance said it was simply about ensuring the “dignified disposal” of remains, opponents saw it as an attempt to make access to abortion services more difficult.

They further argued that it stigmatizes those seeking abortions and adds administrative and financial burdens on medical facilities that provide abortion services or care related to miscarriages.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings in January filed a lawsuit against the city, something that has rarely happened in the state’s history. She said Seaford’s legislation is part of a nationwide movement to “make it more difficult and costly for pregnant persons to be able to receive lawful reproductive healthcare services, and more difficult for healthcare providers to provide those services.”

Six months later, no decision has been made on Jennings’ lawsuit.

It was under this backdrop that Milford resident Virginia Allen sat on a park bench late Friday evening and stared blankly at the ground.

Teeth clenched and eyes watering, she remembered being in Washington, D.C., in 1973 when the Supreme Court codified Roe v. Wade.

“I’m just mad at this, man,” she said as friends consoled her. In the background, chants, sirens and car horns came from Seaford's Soroptimist Park, where the women had gathered.

“I am so pissed right now,” echoed Seaford resident Susan Nancarrow. “You look around and you see women from the original protest in 1973 and they’re furious. We have high school girls here who are really shocked that people can restrict what you can and can’t do with your body."

Sophia Lovelace, a sophomore at Seaford High School, said she was one of those who was shocked. But more than that, she was worried.

“This isn’t going to stop abortions from happening,” she said. “People will continue doing it because there’s no reason that abortions should be illegal."

Reporter Amanda Fries contributed to this report.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'Crying all day': Delawareans mournful, enraged at Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

Comments / 28

Christopher Carlton
3d ago

Get a Life people. Abortion isn't birth control, and no one rights were changed or taken away in Delaware.

Reply(9)
44
Susan Dukes
3d ago

The hysteria is over the top. Abortion has not been made illegal. It is now up to each State to decide their laws concerning abortion as it always should have been. No where in the Constitution is there a right to abortion therefore it automatically becomes a States right. Learn your Constitution people. Hey guess what. You can still abort your child in most states. In fact some states will let you right up to birth. Think about that.

Reply(1)
12
Shuveet Upuhazz
3d ago

Put away the bullhorns people. Quietly sit at your computer and contact your state representative and tell them the abortion rights laws you want to see. That's the lawful and Democratic thing to do.

Reply
6
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Cremation#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court
CBS Philly

4 City Pools In Wilmington, Delaware Open For Summer Season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday. Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed. Prices Pool is undergoing repairs. The city says that the location should open by mid-July. Click here for more information.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
WHYY

Rare, iridescent butterfly spotted in a Delaware swamp

There are 120 species of butterfly that live and breed in Delaware, according to The Nature Conservancy. The list just grew by one more. The tiny Hessel’s Hairstreak butterfly is about as big as your thumb, with a wingspan of barely an inch. Its wings shimmer with iridescent flecks of emerald green against brown. It is extremely rare, living almost exclusively in Atlantic white cedar swamps.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace is expanding

Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace is welcoming two new insurers, AmeriHealth Caritas and Aetna CVS Health, for 2023 plan year. Highmark has been the only ACA provider in the state since 2018, limiting plan options. With three providers, Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace, will offer 35 to 40 different plans to choose from.
DELAWARE STATE
