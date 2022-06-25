ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville, MN

139th Mission Fest

By Nordland Lutheran Church
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to the 139th Mission Fest at Nordland Lutheran Church, 18510 180th...

Josephine Nelson

Josephine Nelson, 87, of Spicer, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Spicer…
SPICER, MN
Civil trial over land for proposed Tepetonka golf course moved to October

(Willmar MN-) A civil trial slated to begin today regarding the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been rescheduled to October 17th. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The trial in October will be heard by Judge Stephen Wentzell. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 12th.
WILLMAR, MN
2nd Annual KWLM Pro-Am Golf Tournament

(Eagle Creek Golf Club, Willmar, MN) -- The 2nd Annual KWLM Pro-AM was a rousing success with 75 amateur and 25 PGA Professional players battling the course and each other but not the weather on a beautiful sunny day. Here are the results, when you get t the landing page...
WILLMAR, MN
Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
POPE COUNTY, MN
Stingers Win in Extra Innings at Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The Willmar Stingers got the better of The Eau Claire Express in extra innings tonight, 7-6. This was the first game that concluded in extra innings for the Stingers this season. This was also the second straight game where Willmar entered the ninth inning tied with an opponent.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Woman arrested after Spicer SWAT standoff expected in court Tuesday

(Spicer MN-) A woman is under arrest after police responded to a report of shots being fired in a home in Spicer Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 5:54 p.m. they were called to a home in the 200 Block of 5th Avenue where someone had reportedly fired gunshots. The home and nearby homes were evacuated, a perimeter was set up, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team tried to contact the suspect, a 60-year-old woman, via loudspeaker. She finally responded and exited the home but was not fully compliant and she was subdued using non--lethal ammunition. Kimberly Kohls is now in the Kandiyohi County Jail and will likely have her first court appearance today.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
