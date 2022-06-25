ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Entry pass: How fans can buy tickets for, watch Bloomington-area high school games in fall

By Seth Tow, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
As summer begins, the start of fall high school sports practices is around the corner.

Soon enough, bleachers will be filled for high school football, soccer, volleyball, cross girls golf, or boys tennis. The Herald-Times checked in with local athletic directors to find out how fans will be able to buy tickets for those games this fall.

Some schools will still accept cash at the gate, while others will not and opted to go completely digital. Here's a list of each school's plans.

Bloomington North

The Cougars will sell tickets for games this fall at the gates.

North piloted an online system for one girls basketball game in December, but athletic director Andy Hodson was unsure if they'd have that set up and ready to go for fall season. He did say the school is looking to move in the digital direction long term, and that it's likely to come to North at the same time as South and area middle schools.

Hodson wasn't sure if and how the Cougars will stream games this fall. Last year, the school streamed some games, but not all. He said there's nothing major planned for streams currently.

Bloomington South

For Panthers games, fans will have two options for buying tickets.

South will accept cash at the gates for individual game tickets. But the school will also have all-sport passes available for purchase that will get fans into all South home athletic events. Athletic director J.R. Holmes said people can stop by the South athletic office to buy those passes.

Holmes said the Panthers are likely to continue streaming games on YouTube this fall, as they did last year. Links are typically posted on South social media accounts.

Edgewood

Edgewood is the only area school that's going completely digital for tickets.

The Mustangs will not accept cash at the gates for home games this fall. Fans will have to purchase their tickets through gofan.co (no m on the end) and scan their phones to get in. However, the school will put up a QR code at the gates that will take people to that site. So people can scan the code and buy tickets from their phones.

Edgewood will also have all-sport passes available, and athletic director Mick Hammett said they'll sell those passes at the first home games of the year.

Hammett added that Edgewood will try to stream games through Hudl again this year, and he's pretty sure they'll do it, but he's not 100 percent sure about it yet. He said they're in the process of organizing that.

Eastern Greene

The Thunderbirds will only be accepting cash for game tickets this fall.

Eastern Greene will not have an online option. Tickets will be sold at the entrance to the school.

Athletic director Aaron Buskirk added that they have no way to live stream outdoor sporting events because of the school's internet service outside the building.

Follow Herald-Times sports reporter Seth Tow on Twitter @SethTow, or email him at stow@heraldt.com.

