Barnstable County, MA

DPH reports 52 new coronavirus cases on Cape and Islands

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
According to the state Department of Public Health’s daily report on Thursday, there were 1,700 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,755,678 since the pandemic began.

There were also 134 new probable cases of coronavirus, for a total of 158,160 statewide.

The DPH said that as of June 22, Massachusetts hospitals were treating 459 patients with COVID-19. Thirty-three of those patients were in the ICU and 13 were intubated.

In their daily report Thursday, DPH officials said Barnstable County had 52 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 40,158 since the pandemic started. There were 13 new coronavirus cases in Dukes County, for a total to date of 3,808. Nantucket County reported three new cases, for a total of 3,560.

Cape Cod numbers continue to drop

During the last two-week reporting period, from June 5 to June 18, new COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County on Cape Cod fell by 157 to 590, the DPH said.

The DPH also said the 14-day testing positivity rate for Cape Cod had declined to 6.24% Thursday from 7.61%.

Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis were treating five patients with coronavirus, none of whom were in intensive care. Falmouth Hospital had seven, none of whom were in intensive care. Nantucket Cottage Hospital had one patient with coronavirus. That patient was not in the ICU. There were no patients with coronavirus in Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

From the archive:As nation records 1M COVID deaths, Cape Cod remembers those we lost

DPH officials said in their Thursday daily report that there were six new fatalities among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 19,657 since the pandemic began.

New fatalities reported

There was one new death of a person with a probable case of COVID-19. The number of fatalities from probable cases is 1,224 in Massachusetts.

There were no new deaths in Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties, the DPH said Thursday. The total probable and confirmed deaths from COVID-19 are 602 in Barnstable, and 18 in Dukes and Nantucket combined.

The two-week COVID-19 case count, total case count and 14-day testing positivity rate for Cape Cod towns follows:

Barnstable (120; 10,399; 6.24%); Bourne (50; 3,876; 5.9%); Brewster (24; 1,580; 4.29%); Chatham (19; 903; 7.8%); Dennis (37; 2,479; 7.44%); Eastham (9; 537; 6.51%); Falmouth (76; 4,914; 5.49%); Harwich (49; 2,251; 8.48%); Mashpee (57; 2,746; 8.13%); Orleans (12; 835; 5.14%): Provincetown (0; 464; 0%); Sandwich (58; 3,821; 7.24%); Truro (0; 183; 0%); Wellfleet (less than five; 294; 1.39%) and Yarmouth (78; 4,824; 7.02%).

