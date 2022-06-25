ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katrick: Ten years since the derecho in Newark

By Mark Katrick
We’re coming up on the tenth anniversary of the derecho in Newark. The fast moving squall line not only affected Ohio but the surrounding states of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, along with the mid-Atlantic region.

The wind speeds were above 60 miles per hour and sometimes exceeded hurricane force at 80 mph. Falling trees did most of the damage.

Ironically, our St. John’s Mission Team had just returned from helping out people in Moscow, Ohio. This historic village on the Ohio River had taken a direct hit from an F-3 tornado. I’ll be writing more about this special place with very special people next month.

After a memorable week of making new friends and hearing stories about the storm, one of them advised us to get home as quickly as possible, and bypass a planned outing to Kings Island. She’d seen the weather forecast and knew that the storm front was on its way.

I’m wondering what kinds of winds blew in on the disciples on Pentecost Sunday. Since there is no meteorological data available from Biblical times, we can only speculate. One thing for sure and certain is that this got their full attention while they were “gathered together in one place (Acts 2:1).”

They were hold up because they’d been affected by another kind of storm. These winds of change brought the death and rising of their Lord and Savior, a number of post-resurrection appearances and his Ascension into heaven.

Even with his promise “that the Holy Spirit would come upon them (Acts 1:8),” they were still afraid and unsettled about what was to come.

Yet what was to come was grand and glorious. It was the birthday of the Christian Church, and many in the crowd that had gathered were able to hear and understand the disciples in their own languages (Acts 2:4).

And “about 3,000 were converted that day (Acts 2:41).” My denomination, the United Church of Christ, just so happens to be celebrating its 65th birthday this month.

What I’ve learned as a pastor and spiritual director is that there is “power to be poured out (Acts 2:17),” upon all Christ’s followers through the Holy Spirit of the Living God. Whether the wind is a gentle breeze or full-gale force, when you leave yourselves open to Spirit nudges, you’ll be moved in brand new and exciting directions, and your lives will never be the same.

And through it all, the Resurrected, Ascended Christ will never leave your side. He’s the center who will keep you on your feet, when you’re buffeted by trials and temptations. And he’ll be with you, always with you “until the end of the age (Matthew 28:20)”; In other words, both now and forevermore.

