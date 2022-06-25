Recipe Exchange: Pimento Cheese from Magnolia & May

When Chip and Amanda Dunham opened Magnolia & May in 2020, the menu read “Not The Grove Grill’s Pimento Cheese.”

But, haha, it really is.

The sole difference is that the flatbread served at The Grove Grill has been replaced with club crackers; otherwise, it’s the same great pimento cheese, served with homemade pickles and bacon marmalade on the side and a sprinkle of peanuts on top. The recipe is straightforward and it’s for a good amount, but I don’t think it’s unreasonably large and will leave it to you to halve if you wish.

A tip: Dunham uses Legout brand pepper relish . Even if you use a brand from the grocery store, have a look at the link so you’ll know what sort of pepper relish to buy (other red pepper brands such as Mezzetta, Dickinson’s and Cento are easy to find in the grocery store).

This is delivered with my apologies, too. Reader Cathy Sanford requested this recipe way back in November, but I only found it last week when I went to clear out my junk mail folder.

Sadly, it was not alone, but the good news is: If you have an outstanding recipe request, I might’ve found it. If you’ve asked for something and want to be sure, ask again. I’m on top of that junk mail now!

As for the bacon marmalade, you can find plenty of choices online. If you want to do something a little different, here’s a link to the Spam Jam we published last year.

Magnolia & May’s (and The Grove Grill’s) Pimento Cheese

Magnolia & May serves its pimento cheese with homemade pickles and bacon marmalade. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Ingredients

27 ounces canned pepper relish

1 cup chicken or vegetable stock

1 ½ ounces Worcestershire sauce

1 ounce hot sauce

1 ounce chopped garlic

1 ½ pounds cream cheese, softened to room temperature

4 cups total shredded cheddar and jack cheese

Peanuts or other nuts, for garnish

Directions

Combine first five ingredients in saucepan and reduce by one-third. While still hot, whisk in cream cheese until smooth, then add cheddar and jack cheese and again mix until smooth.

Note: 1 liquid ounce is 2 tablespoons, if you don’t want to weigh your ingredients.

Source: Chip Dunham, Magnolia & May