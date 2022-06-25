ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Nature Journal: Great crested flycatchers return after being absent for many years

By George Ellison
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

Through the years things change. Our place west of Bryson City has undergone significant changes since we moved here in 1976, just in time for the nation’s bi-centennial celebrations.

A pasture that covered several acres of a mountainside has transitioned from brambles to scrub pine and tulip poplar to pine-oak-hickory and is now in the process of becoming a low-elevation mixed-hardwood forest.

Other small sections of land have been cleared.  A horse trail was run up to the high ridge that loops back down to Elizabeth’s barn.

These are the sorts of relatively minor changes that take place most everywhere. But they have far reaching effects in regard to the wildlife you might anticipate encountering.

On the negative side, our property has become coyote habitat. Periodically they gather in a pack on the ridge above our house and serenade us for hours. They have decimated the small game: rabbits, ground-nesting birds, etc.

With the changes in our woodlands, certain birds are neither seen nor heard anymore: black-throated green warblers, blue-gray gnatcatchers, northern parula warblers, Kentucky warblers, and others. But we still see and hear hooded warblers, titmice, cardinals, Louisiana waterthrushes (a warbler), scarlet tanagers, and many others.

One species that has returned after being absent for many years, is the great crested flycatcher, one of my favorite birds. I suspect that clearing the horse trail opened up the oak woodlands just enough to bring them back.

Great crested flycatchers spend most of their time in the treetops. Seeing one clearly can be tricky. But their calls are distinctive: sometimes described as “wheeeep” or “creeep.” It’s the last description that has stuck in my mind. Whenever I hear a great crested flycatcher, he seems to be saying “creeep,” as if he were offering a well-considered opinion from on high.

As indicated in Elizabeth’s illustration great crested flycatchers are beautiful birds. They nest in cavities excavated by woodpeckers or other animals.

In years gone by, they decorated their cavity entrances exclusively with snake skins. These were probably intended to startle intruders. That they now sometimes substitute cellophane or wax paper is another instance of adaptations taking place in the natural world. One wonders if the more modern materials are equally effective.

George Ellison is an award-winning naturalist and writer. His wife, Elizabeth Ellison, is a painter and illustrator who has a gallery studio at 155 Main St., Bryson City. Contact them at info@georgeellison.com or info@elizabethellisongallery.com or write to 3880 Balltown Road, Bryson City, NC 28713.

