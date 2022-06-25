ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Arming Fetuses Is 'Impossible'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhbsW_0gLnR1mO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUWW4_0gLnR1mO00 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Bill Clark via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) admitted Friday that arming fetuses just wouldn’t work.

She was responding to a baiting remark by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as the two argued at a House Rules Committee meeting about the Second Amendment and private armed militias.

“Do you think the students should be armed?” Raskin asked her.

“I think children should be trained with firearms,” Greene replied. “I definitely do. I think that’s very important.”

“So they can repel someone who comes in” to a school? Raskin asked.

“I said I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them and understand the safety,” Greene answered.

She then veered into a rant about abortion.

“Abortion kills babies!” she said. “We’re talking about kids being killed; abortion kills innocent children. They can’t protect themselves at all from this horrific procedure.”

“Sounds like you want to arm them,” Raskin cracked.

“That’s impossible,” she replied, completely seriously. “That’s impossible, Mr. Raskin.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 195

My name is Zeul
3d ago

It seems like adults whose Brain hasn’t t developed sufficiently to be considered an adult shouldn’t be commenting on Children that have the same intellectual capacity as them!!

Reply(16)
97
Scorpion 1031
2d ago

Hahahaha 🤣🤣🤣😅😆 😂😂😂😂 LMFAO. MTG, my daily comedic relief. This is one "Don't know what pronoun or noun to refer to her as" that should not keep the day job!

Reply
60
maaven shadowrend
2d ago

has Marjorie Taylor Greene started using the same spray tan as Donald Trump? she seems to be getting oranger with every picture!🍊😆

Reply(5)
92
Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Politics Federal#A House Rules Committee
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy