Vermont State

Cochran-Siegle, Diggins named Athletes of the Year

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Ryan Cochran-Siegle's career year has been certified by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The Mount Abraham Union High School alum has been named athlete of the year, the organization announced on Friday.

After soaring to a silver medal finish in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 30-year-old was honored with the Beck International Award — the highest athlete recognition for the organization.

Cochran-Siegle was the first Vermont man to reach the podium in an alpine event in nearly 60 years and the first from the Green Mountain State to win a medal in the super-G in Olympic history.

Olympic rewind: Vermont's Ryan Cochran-Siegle soars to historic silver medal at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

His runner-up finish of 1 minute, 19.98 seconds came exactly 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won Olympic gold in slalom in 1972.

Cochran-Siegle also won alpine athlete of the year honors.

Profile: Vermont native Ryan Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy at the 2022 Olympic Games

Diggins honored for fourth time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bGZC_0gLnQxU800

Jessie Diggins seized silver and bronze medals at Beijing and became the first individual cross country medalist for the United States since 1976.

Results: How Vermonters fared at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Diggins, who hails from Minnesota but lives and trains in Stratton, was also named cross country athlete of the year for the fifth time. She also captured five World Cup podiums, including two wins this year.

“Ryan and Jessie truly distinguished themselves this season, both with athletic results and the inspiration they provided to teammates and to the next generation of athletes,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement. “They stand amongst a strong field of athletes who each have their own story of success this past season.”

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Cochran-Siegle, Diggins named Athletes of the Year

The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

