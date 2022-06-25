ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

News Briefs: Wilmette Theatre restores Pride display after theft; Art in the Village on Saturday and Sunday

By Staff
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

As promised, Wilmette Theatre officials went bigger and better following the theft of its Progress Pride flag in early June.

The flag has since been replaced and is now joined by additional flags, “Everyone Welcome” signs and more at the main entrance and ticket booth.

The theater is hosting a Pride Film Festival Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, with the following remaining schedule:

• “Word is Out”: noon Saturday, June 25
• “Bloodsisters”: 2:40 p.m. Saturday, June 25
• “The Gospel of Eureka”: 4:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Tickets can be purchased through the theater’s website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ok3H_0gLnQvig00
The North Shore Art League’s Lisa DePinto paints a portrait during a previous Art in the Village.

60-plus artists to be featured in art league event Saturday and Sunday

Dozens of artists from all over the country will be in Winnetka this weekend for the annual Art in the Village juried show from the North Shore Art League.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Old Green Bay Road.

The artists will showcase everything from oil paintings and mixed media to photography and sculpture. Participating artists also have donated artwork to a silent auction that will raise money for the league, a nonprofit organization formed nearly 100 years ago (1924).

On Sunday, art league faculty member Lisa DePinto will do on-site oil portraits.

For more information about the North Shore Art League, call (847) 446-2870 or visit northshoreartleague.org.

The post News Briefs: Wilmette Theatre restores Pride display after theft; Art in the Village on Saturday and Sunday appeared first on The Record .

The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
187
Followers
108
Post
17K+
Views
The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

