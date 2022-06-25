Where to connect with rivers around Burlington area

Looking to fish, swim, or relax along a river this summer? Chittenden County has plenty of options for recreating along rivers as the weather warms up. Be sure to keep an eye out for water levels and current speeds when heading to the river to recreate safely this summer. Here are some options for fishing , swimming, and relaxing along rivers in the area:

Fishing

The Lamoille River in Milton has two easily accessible fishing spots, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The Lamoille River Fishing Access Area is located under the U.S. 2 bridge in Milton, and offers easy access for recreation. This spot includes an open shoreline, a boat launch, and a fishing platform, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The Spears Fishing Access Area is also along the Lamoille River in Milton, and is not too different from its counterpart, as it is also located along Route 2, however, this spot does not have a boat launch, according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The access area is nonetheless a spot for accessible fishing throughout the summer and fall.

The Winooski River is a staple of fishing in the area, and although the name "salmon-hole" rightfully signals a good fishing hole, there are more spots on this river to check out. The Salmon Hole in Winooski is a great spot for anyone looking to fish, and is just 10 minutes from downtown Burlington.

The Colchester Point Fishing Area , also located on the Winooski River, is accessible by driving or via the Burlington bike path, and is located right near the mouth of the river to Lake Champlain. This lends the area to a rich diversity of aquatic life, according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Swimming

Bristol Falls, also known as Bartlett Falls , is 40 minutes from Burlington and is one of the top ten waterfalls in New England, according to the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department. This spot is on the New Haven River, and ranges from just a few inches deep to well over one's head. The Falls are accessible off of Lincoln Road in Bristol.

Triple Buckets , as it's commonly known, is part of the Huntington River in Richmond. This spot is downstream from the more infamous Huntington Gorge, and is known as a safer option than the gorge. Triple Buckets is located off of Dugway Road in Richmond.

Looking for the next best spot? Always swim with caution as you explore the hidden gems along Burlington area rivers such as the Lamoille and Winooski.

