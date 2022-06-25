ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer Forum: Readers talk about prayers at public meetings

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
Recently, we asked readers if public prayer should be allowed as part of government meetings, or did the practice violate the separation of church and state.

The issue came to the fore recently, when the chairperson of the Cumberland County Board of Elections instituted a moment of silence last summer. The board had been doing invocations — opening prayers — by some individual board members before, but the invocations had fallen off the agenda.

The invocations returned last month after several residents complained.

Below is a sampling of reader responses. If you’d still like to contribute to the discussion, join the discussion at the Facebook group, “Community Conversations with Myron.”

We thank all who took the time to weigh in.

There should be no prayer at any government function. It’s not necessary.

Robert Barefoot, Fayetteville

Yes, there is a role for public prayer at government meetings. We have a history of prayer before meeting and currently still have prayer in our county commissioners’ meetings. We need to stop removing God and prayer from life. Look where that has gotten us!

Our country is founded on Christian principles and we shouldn’t have to omit prayer because it offends someone.

Jackie Taylor, Cumberland County

This is what God’s word says about public prayer in Matthew 6:5-6: 5 “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.” 6 “But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”

As somebody who believes God’s word and follows these instructions, I oppose public prayer, particularly in nonreligious settings.

Patsy Sheppard

No it does not violate the separation of church and state. The separation clause is not about excluding religion, it’s about the government not endorsing a specific religion.

Alex Rodriguez, Fayetteville

I believe in calling on Jesus for directions. I would be happy to pray with you all.

Rev. Greg Smith, Salemburg

Why have a moment of prayer or a moment of silence? Conduct the people’s business, then pray or have a moment of silence on your own time. More than a few of us are tired of conservative culture war deflections.

Phil Edge, Gray's Creek

Public prayer is important! Our country was founded on God and we need Him now more than ever!!

It does not violate anything. If people don’t believe in God, then they can tune out. It certainly can’t hurt to have prayer!

Carolyn, Fayetteville

So they’ll be fine with a Jewish prayer? A Muslim prayer? A Satanic prayer?

Funny how “Christians” always feels the need to say their prayers out loud in front of others, when God in actuality hears the prayer just as loud when it’s said in silence.

(School Board Member) Irene Grimes is 100% correct here. A moment of silence is the most inclusive thing to do. It has NOTHING to do with being “woke,” but everything to do with being respectful to ALL people attending a meeting.

The same goes for school board meetings.

Sue Nilsen

