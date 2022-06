Parents’ role in the college application process | College Connection

Students often feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to start the college process, so parents should help identify colleges that may be an ideal match.

The best way to start is by discussing what major might be of interest. Many students don’t know exactly what career they want to pursue, but they will likely know whether they are interested in science, business, engineering, education or the arts, for example. This knowledge alone will help to narrow down the research process.

Together, parents and students can look up potential majors in College Board’s Book of Majors. Or they can visit collegescorecard.ed.gov which will identify every college that offers each major, as well as the average cost of attending the school and the average salary of its graduates in each field.

Using this information, and combining it with preferred geographical location, size of school and any other criteria important to the student, will help to generate a list of potential “best-fit colleges.” Now it’s road trip time if that’s an option for families. If not, students can sit in the comfort of home and do virtual tours. Parents can also help students gather information by taking them to informational seminars hosted by college representatives at local hotels.

More: The secrets to getting an acceptance letter | College Connection

More: How to showcase high school accomplishments in a resume | College Connection

Of course, finances are often a key aspect of the college decision. Parents should file a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as soon as possible after October 1 of their child’s senior year. They will immediately find out their EFC (estimated family contribution), letting them know what colleges expect them to contribute to their child’s education. This is the criteria that determines need-based aid.

Parents should also seek scholarships from any organizations with which they are affiliated, including religious, social and work-related organizations. Once the available scholarships and financial aid have been determined, students will have a better idea of their options.

Susan Alaimo is the founder and director of Collegebound Review that, for the past 25 years, has offered PSAT/SAT® preparation and private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Parents’ role in the college application process | College Connection