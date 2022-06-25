ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The value of artist residencies in Crosstown and Memphis

By Eric Barnes
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

It’s hard to imagine Crosstown with the arts. It was music and visual arts and dance and poetry slams that first activated the building. It is the arts that bring so many people into the building now.

And so it was that Crosstown Arts always envisioned a program of artists-in-residency for Crosstown, long before the building was being renovated.

Mary Jo Karimnia, residency manager for Crosstown Arts , joined me on The Sidebar this week to talk about all that and more - the residency program (which is taking applications now), the art and music in the building, what it’s like to work and live in Crosstown, and why the Crosstown Art Bar is one of our favorite bars in Memphis.

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.

