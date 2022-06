Diane Shirley Pinnow passed away at an Alzheimer’s facility on June 7, 2022, she was 86. Diane was born in Havre, Montana on October 12, 1935 to Raliegh and Myrtle Young. She was raised in Spokane but moved to Wenatchee her senior year and graduated there. She was quick-whited and kind of a goof off wherever she worked. One time while working at a packing warehouse, her friends had to put her initials on her cherry boxes to track how many she went through. Some days she would talk too much or throw cherries at people and not meet her quota of boxes.

