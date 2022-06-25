ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peotone, IL

Pilot Critically Injured When Small Plane Crashes Into Field: Peotone Authorities

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a small plane into a field Friday afternoon in suburban Peotone, according to officials. At approximately...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officer ‘severely’ injured after squad collides with car while responding to call in Lincolnshire

A police officer was severely injured after his squad car collided with another vehicle while responding to an emergency call in Lincolnshire, officials said. The Lincolnshire Police Department and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded around 6:29 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Route 22 and Route 21 in Lincolnshire for a report of a vehicle […] The post Officer ‘severely’ injured after squad collides with car while responding to call in Lincolnshire appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WGN News

3 boys killed in West Humboldt Park fire

CHICAGO — Three children have now died following a fire in West Humboldt Park over the weekend. On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 4-year-old Axel Cruz as the victim of a fire that broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight on Chicago’s West Side. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Peotone, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

One person dead from Friday collision outside Streator

We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
STREATOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday. Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges. At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Will Center
WGN News

Man with gun shot by Gary police officer, investigation underway

GARY, Ind. — A Gary police officer shot a man with a gun Sunday, prompting a police-involved shooting investigation. According to police, Gary officers responded to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. for an armed man allegedly making a residence “unsafe.” SEE ALSO: Hatchet-wielding man fatally shot after charging officer in Naperville, […]
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Gary Police Officer, Authorities Say

An investigation is underway into the actions of a Gary police officer who shot a man after responding to a call Sunday, authorities stated. At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in regard to a man with a gun who was "making the residence unsafe," GPD officials said in a news release.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman killed after high-speed crash into wall on Interstate 294 near Deerfield

A 29-year-old woman was ejected and killed after crashing her car into a wall on Interstate 294 near Deerfield early Saturday morning, state police said. The Illinois State Police responded around 2:08 a.m. Saturday to the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 at Lake Cook Road in Deerfield. District 15 troopers arrived to find a white […] The post Woman killed after high-speed crash into wall on Interstate 294 near Deerfield appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
DEERFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon. It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue. The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said. CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy