'A Tragedy': Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Draws Protesters Decrying Ban

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Standing outside what had been the last remaining abortion clinic in Missouri on Friday, Pamela Lukehart choked back tears as she recalled how things were before the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision enshrining a woman's right to the procedure. "Women died getting abortions back then," the 68-year-old told AFP,...

