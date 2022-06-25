ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Terra board approves faculty contract

Terra board approves faculty contract

FREMONT — On June 22, the Terra State Community College Board of Trustees approved several items.

The board  approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement between Terra State Community College and the Terra Faculty Association. The agreement includes a 3.5% salary increase for faculty effective July 1.

Vice President of the Terra Faculty Association Michelle White said, “On behalf of the Terra Faculty Association, we are excited that the three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved by the Terra State Board of Trustees. We are thrilled that the Board of Trustees supports the faculty efforts and are excited to get the school year started on a positive note."

Big Nut announces scholarship winners

FREMONT — Big Nut announced the scholarship recipients for the class of 2022. They are Sophia O'Neill, Woodmore High School; Laura Schnell, Fremont St., Joseph; Zachary Sheaffer, Upper Sandusky; Macoy Dickman, Clyde; Isabel Brink, Gibsonburg; Tannah Bower, Fremont Ross; Aaron MaGinn, Upper Sandusky; and Nikki Jo Butler, Bellevue.

No applications were received from Oak Harbor or Lakota high schools.

Ottawa County elections board sets registration deadline

OAK HARBOR — The closing date for new voter registrations and changes of address and names for the August election is July 5. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The board office will be open July 5 until 9 p.m. Absentee in-person voting begins July 6 at 8 a.m. and ends 2 p.m. Aug. 1. The Board of Elections office is located at 8444 W. Ohio 163.

New registrations and changes of address and name also may be made at any public library, any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, the Ottawa County Health Department and at the Ottawa County Courthouse at the Clerk of Courts Title Department or the Treasurer’s office.  Change of address may be completed online at VoteOhio.gov .

Call the Board of Elections office at 419-898-3071 with any questions.

New program serves seniors

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center announced the kickoff of a new program serving the seniors in Ottawa County. The announcement was made during the ceremony honoring seniors on Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Ottawa County had 55 reports of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation during the previous year.

"Konnections" will match volunteer mentors with seniors at risk for neglect, self-neglect or exploitation. These mentors will assist these seniors by providing friendship and pathways to social interactions.

Funding has been secured through the Toledo Community Foundation, Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot Counties, and donations.

Volunteers will spend a full day training on important things to know when working with our senior population and will be fully supported by an employee of the agency.

The agency is recruiting volunteers who could devote an hour a week to being a friend to an isolated senior. Call 419-301-0225 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: News Briefs: Terra board approves faculty contract

