This week, host Karen Han talks to foley artist Joanna Fang, who uses everyday objects to create sound effects for movies, TV shows, and video games. In the interview, Joanna explains what a foley artist does and describes some of her tools and techniques. Then she demonstrates how pasta shells can sound like breaking bones and how a wet cloth can be used to make a whole range of (mostly gross) sounds.

