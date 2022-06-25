ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Faith briefs: New pastor, summer lecture series, guest speaker

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield church names new pastor

Rev. Paul Turner has been named pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield, effective July 1. He replaces Rev. Mike Mack who has retired.

Rev. Turner has been serving at Cardington First UMC since 2014. He also has served at Freeport, West Chester and Mt. Carmel United Methodist churches. He obtained his master of divinity degree from the Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio, in 2014.

First Congregational Church to begin its Summer Lecture Series

The First Congregational Church of Mansfield Summer Lecture Series is titled, “Spiritual Not Religious.” The theme will address current attitudes and behaviors towards organized religion, the search for truth and its meaning, and the current trend of NONES (those not affiliated with any religion) within the American religious landscape.

The series begins July 10, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., and concludes on July 31. Discussion leaders will be Rev. Brad Bunn and Dr. Paul Robinson.

For more information contact the church at 419-756-3046.

All Souls welcomes guest speaker Sunday

BELLVILLE — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St., welcomes Dr. Walter Kania as guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kania's speech is entitled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!” It will examine how answers to mistakes from the past can be found in the realm of Spirit and the Ancient Masters. The answers are the knowledge of who we are and an understanding of the world. If, indeed, we knew our true identity and destiny, we would all abandon negative and destructive energies.

For more information visit allsoulsuuohio.org .

As a public service, the Mansfield News Journal will publish news of events for area houses of worship at no charge. Those who would like to have an announcement published on the Saturday faith page should send the information by email to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com, no later than the Tuesday before the Saturday print date. Submissions may include concerts, special services, new services, rummage/bake sales, fundraising events, guest speakers, new pastor and other events. Publication of the free submissions is subject to space and other considerations and is not guaranteed.

