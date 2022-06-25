ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale Academy and Hillsdale College biology department host self-guided family Story Walk

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5tlm_0gLnNSr000

Hillsdale Academy librarian Kimberly Miller has organized a self-guided walking tour of Hillsdale College’s Slayton Arboretum.

This family StoryWalk features the book “We are the Gardeners” by Joanna Gaines. Pages from the book are prominently displayed throughout the Arboretum, allowing families to read while they walk.

The walk is free, stroller-friendly, and short enough to keep children from tiring out.

“I wanted to host a story walk because I thought it would be a great opportunity for my little library to reach serve the larger community by providing a fun, free, enriching activity for families,” Miller said. “I also think the Arb is a somewhat hidden gem and thought this would be a great way to encourage members of the community to visit and explore.”

The StoryWalk began on June 1 and lasts through the end of the month. Hillsdale Academy and the Hillsdale College Biology Department, which operates Slayton Arboretum, are sponsoring the family StoryWalk.

“We did have to acquire approval from the publisher and author to use this beautiful book, and we were so grateful they allowed us to reproduce the images for free as long as the event was free, which our sponsors allowed for,” Miller said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Hillsdale, MI
Society
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Hillsdale, MI
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
792
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy