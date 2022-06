June 27, 2022 – Hartford, WI – There’s expected to be a large turnout at the Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Hartford Joint 1 School Board meeting. Early word is members of the public are looking to address an investigative story aired on Fox6 TV involving the superintendent’s wife, Cindy Smits, who was hired by CESA 6 for a new position funded by money from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, also known as ESSER grants. Click HERE for the full story.

19 HOURS AGO