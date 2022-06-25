Realtor Michael Cunningham Continues Family Legacy with Ebby Halliday
By CandysDirt.com Contributor
CandysDirt
3 days ago
Michael Cunningham was born into real estate. Three of his relatives worked for Ebby Halliday. And now, he works as a Realtor for Ebby Halliday, selling homes primarily in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth. “After my college studies, I knew that was the direction I wanted to pursue,” he...
If you’ve lived in Dallas for some time, then you know that there are a handful of homes you will immediately recognize. This Preston Hollow Bud Oglesby estate is one of them. Oglesby was one of our most noted Dallas architects. While his townhomes often come up for sale,...
This week we will take a break from highlighting new and exciting homes in Tarrant County and focus on the question everyone wants to be answered: “Is the real estate market slowing down?”. First of all — RELAX. No, we are not seeing a crash in the housing market....
If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.
Members of Dallas’ Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee voted last week to further study — and potentially regulate — short-term rentals or adopt zoning that would make it illegal for them to operate in residential neighborhoods. The panel will take up the matter again at its next meeting...
J-Belle Kimbrell is not only Southlake’s Outstanding Teen — she’s now also Texas’. Participating in the Miss Texas competition over the weekend, J-Belle won in several key preliminary categories, including Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and Overall Talent for her rendition of “The Wizard And I” from “Wicked.” But on June 25, she received the highest recognition of all when she was named Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen.
FLORENCE, Texas — Dallas-based Hoque Global LLC has plans to build more than 1,000 Tuscan-style homes in the Vineyard at Florence luxury community in Florence, the Austin Business Journal reported. The owners of a winery and resort just outside Austin will join Hoque Global in the new development endeavor,...
After next Tuesday, Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa will officially walk out of its headquarters on North Central Expressway and be done leading the state’s second-largest urban school district for good. If you’ve been halfway following along with what has happened between the time Hinojosa announced in January he...
(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
In the movie Caddyshack (1980), loutish real estate developer Al Czervik made an unforgettable proclamation before teeing it up at Bushwood Country Club:. “I tell ya, golf courses and cemeteries are the biggest wastes of prime real estate.”. This time, reality isn’t imitating art. This time, it’s a country club...
Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
LGMG North America has announced it's moving its corporate headquarters to Dallas following disappointing tariff changes. According to the company, the decision to move the headquarters came after the U.S. Department of Commerce made the decision last fall to alter tariff rates for mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) equipment. Since higher tariffs were placed on some Chinese manufacturers, LGMG has been working on its restructuring strategy. The company is focusing on strengthening its aftermarket product support and expanding Canadian operations.
Where there is smoke, there is fire: We had heard for months that a big Goldman Sachs move was imminent for Dallas, was going to be downtown, and was going to bring in thousands of well-paying jobs for house-buying employees. Now we know: On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council voted...
We are all familiar with Deep Ellum’s thriving music scene. It’s been the cultural heart of the neighborhood since the 1920s. What is not so well known is that the thriving manufacturing scene was its economic soul and The Continental Gin Company started it all. Deep Ellum was...
Chase Lybbert vividly remembers the days of being just a little kid in a cowboy hat and boots, running around alongside his grandfather, William H. “Boots” Roberts, to tend after cattle, ride horses, help with chores, and, yes, stomp around in the occasional mud puddle. Living on his...
Greenland Hills is one of those neighborhoods where people seldom leave because it’s filled with original historic homes. This charming Tudor Revival cottage is a perfect example of why this East Dallas neighborhood chose to become a conservation district. In 2003, the eastern portion of the M Streets neighborhood...
Western films and TV shows have long been a staple of pop culture, calling to mind classics like High Noon and Lonesome Dove. But Hollywood’s portrayal of this period has often failed to tell the diverse story of America’s cowboys. Historians estimate that during the “Wild West” era...
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
