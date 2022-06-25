ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Realtor Michael Cunningham Continues Family Legacy with Ebby Halliday

By CandysDirt.com Contributor
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Cunningham was born into real estate. Three of his relatives worked for Ebby Halliday. And now, he works as a Realtor for Ebby Halliday, selling homes primarily in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth. “After my college studies, I knew that was the direction I wanted to pursue,” he...

candysdirt.com

Comments / 2

Todd Clevenger
2d ago

I WAS PANDHANDLE or FLYING MY SIGN SAYING VET PLEASE HELP GOD BLESS AT MONTFORT AND BELTLINE IN DALLAS LAST SUMMER AND I WALKED IN THE MEDIAN AN A GUY IN A GOLD RANG ROVER SUV SAID HIKE HIKE AND I WENT OVER TO THE VEHICLE AND GOT A GREAT SURPRISE... IT WAS THE GREATEST RUNNING BACK OF ALL TIME MR. SMITH GAVE ME A TWENTY DOLLAR BILL AN I WAS SO GRATEFUL FOR YOU MR. SMITH AND I KNOW YOU GOTS LOVE FOR EVERYONE... THANK YOU

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arlington.org

Celebrate Independence Day, Arlington Style

If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Arlington, TX
Business
Southlake Style

J-Belle Kimbrell Named Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

J-Belle Kimbrell is not only Southlake’s Outstanding Teen — she’s now also Texas’. Participating in the Miss Texas competition over the weekend, J-Belle won in several key preliminary categories, including Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and Overall Talent for her rendition of “The Wizard And I” from “Wicked.” But on June 25, she received the highest recognition of all when she was named Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dmagazine.com

Michael Hinojosa Will Leave His Job Early. What’s Next for the Dallas ISD Super?

After next Tuesday, Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa will officially walk out of its headquarters on North Central Expressway and be done leading the state’s second-largest urban school district for good. If you’ve been halfway following along with what has happened between the time Hinojosa announced in January he...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebby Halliday
Person
Michael Cunningham
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Channelocity

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
PLANO, TX
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Real Estate Brokerage#Candy S Dirt#Candysdirt Com#The Salvation Army
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
DALLAS, TX
ForConstructionPros.com

LGMG NA Moves Headquarters to Dallas

LGMG North America has announced it's moving its corporate headquarters to Dallas following disappointing tariff changes. According to the company, the decision to move the headquarters came after the U.S. Department of Commerce made the decision last fall to alter tariff rates for mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) equipment. Since higher tariffs were placed on some Chinese manufacturers, LGMG has been working on its restructuring strategy. The company is focusing on strengthening its aftermarket product support and expanding Canadian operations.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CandysDirt

A Charming Tudor Revival Cottage in Greenland Hills

Greenland Hills is one of those neighborhoods where people seldom leave because it’s filled with original historic homes. This charming Tudor Revival cottage is a perfect example of why this East Dallas neighborhood chose to become a conservation district. In 2003, the eastern portion of the M Streets neighborhood...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy