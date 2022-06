MIAMI — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifiting the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left-field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders."Going up to bat I was looking for a sinker and he threw a really good slider first pitch that I did not see well," Fortes said. "I figured that he'd throw it again so I was sitting on it and thankfully, he threw it there."Fortes homered for the third time since...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO