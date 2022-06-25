ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clemens is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 36 plate appearances this season, Clemens has a .125 batting average with a .351 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Victor Caratini sitting versus Toronto Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez takes over at catcher and bats sixth against the Blue Jays. Caratini has been solid as Narvaez's second this season. He's batting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Austin Wynns catching on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wynns will start behind the plate after Curt Casali received the evening off in San Francisco. In a matchup versus Cincinnati's left-hander Mike Minor, our models project Wynns to score 8.3 FanDuel points at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec starting at first base for Boston Monday

The Boston Red Sox listed Bobby Dalbec as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec will bat ninth and cover first base in the Red Sox' series opener against the Blue Jays Monday, while Franchy Cordero takes a seat. Dalbec has a $2,100 salary...
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

Reds thump Giants 10-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory in more than a month, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Sunday.Nick Senzel singled three times to pace Cincinnati on a day when every Reds starter had at least one hit and seven drove in one run or more.Joey Votto hit an RBI double as part of the Reds' seven-run third inning, helping Cincinnati take two of three from San Francisco after dropping seven in a row.Mahle (3-6) had seven strikeouts and allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

Rookie Fortes hits walk-off home run, Marlins beat Mets

MIAMI — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifiting the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left-field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders."Going up to bat I was looking for a sinker and he threw a really good slider first pitch that I did not see well," Fortes said. "I figured that he'd throw it again so I was sitting on it and thankfully, he threw it there."Fortes homered for the third time since...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo sitting for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Diego Castillo in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Castillo will take a seat Monday while Oneil Cruz takes over at shortstop and bats leadoff for the Pirates. Our models project Castillo to make 188 more plate appearances this season, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Richie Martin batting ninth on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Martin will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox. Tyler Nevin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 6.7 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD

