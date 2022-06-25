SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory in more than a month, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Sunday.Nick Senzel singled three times to pace Cincinnati on a day when every Reds starter had at least one hit and seven drove in one run or more.Joey Votto hit an RBI double as part of the Reds' seven-run third inning, helping Cincinnati take two of three from San Francisco after dropping seven in a row.Mahle (3-6) had seven strikeouts and allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO