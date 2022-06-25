ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt will catch for right-hander James Kaprielian on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Sean Murphy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 7.4 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Reese McGuire sitting versus Baltimore Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. McGuire will take a seat Sunday while Seby Zavala starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Orioles. Our models project McGuire to make 150 more plate appearances this season, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Royals Trade 1B Carlos Santana to Mariners

There was arguably no better time for Kansas City to move the veteran Santana because his trade value was approaching a peak. Coming into Monday, Santana had hit .367/.492/.592 in his last 15 games with two home runs, 11 RBI and 12 walks to just four strikeouts at the plate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

MLB's summer of trading has begun. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming. Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders' Sam Howell 'happy' to be teammates with Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke

One thing for sure about the Washington Commanders this summer is that they aren't dealing with anything resembling a quarterback controversy. Washington traded with the Indianapolis Colts for veteran Carson Wentz in March, and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera repeatedly gushed over Wentz throughout the springtime months. Additionally, backup signal-caller Taylor Heinicke generated headlines when he explained earlier this month that he won't be competing with Wentz for the starting gig this summer because "the NFL’s a business."
