One thing for sure about the Washington Commanders this summer is that they aren't dealing with anything resembling a quarterback controversy. Washington traded with the Indianapolis Colts for veteran Carson Wentz in March, and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera repeatedly gushed over Wentz throughout the springtime months. Additionally, backup signal-caller Taylor Heinicke generated headlines when he explained earlier this month that he won't be competing with Wentz for the starting gig this summer because "the NFL’s a business."

NFL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO