Jungle Terry brings his animal friends to Aurora Memorial Library
Jerry Sullivan, better known as Jungle Terry, recently brought his popular animal show to Aurora Memorial Library.
Sullivan's show includes about a dozen animals and reptiles and allows participants to touch and interact with them. He says on his website that all of his animals have been hand-raised by him and his family.
At the Aurora show, Jungle Terry brought a hedgehog named Patches; Stretchy, a four-year old Bermese python; Violet the chinchilla; a skunk named Coco; and two box turtles, Rescue and Lucky, among others.
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Jungle Terry brings his animal friends to Aurora Memorial Library
