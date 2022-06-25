ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Jungle Terry brings his animal friends to Aurora Memorial Library

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Jerry Sullivan, better known as Jungle Terry, recently brought his popular animal show to Aurora Memorial Library.

Sullivan's show includes about a dozen animals and reptiles and allows participants to touch and interact with them. He says on his website that all of his animals have been hand-raised by him and his family.

At the Aurora show, Jungle Terry brought a hedgehog named Patches; Stretchy, a four-year old Bermese python; Violet the chinchilla; a skunk named Coco; and two box turtles, Rescue and Lucky, among others.

