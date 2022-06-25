ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Master’s of Public Health (MPH) with a Concentration in Health Policy & Management | Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work

By newsdesk
tittlepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPH in Health Policy and Management provides students with core skills in management, policy analysis, public health economics and how to use evidence in decision-making. Students get specialized training in continuous quality improvement (with an option of obtaining the Health Care Professional Quality Improvement Certification), health system budget finance, and risk...

tittlepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hundreds of Delta Airlines pilots will picket for more pay and better schedules as union blasts the FAA for short staffing and 'pilot fatigue': 500 flights are axed across US

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Airlines pilots are planning to picket this week to demand an increase in pay and better schedules - as another 500 flights are axed today. The Air Line Pilots Association claimed last night its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as airlines cancel thousands of trips.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy