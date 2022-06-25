ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football ticket demand already spiking for marquee game at Notre Dame

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ7wZ_0gLnK2LE00

Clemson-Notre Dame 2022 is already living up to the hype.

Members of IPTAY, the Clemson athletics fundraising arm , filed 12,600 ticket requests earlier this month to attend the Tigers’ Nov. 5 game against the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana — more than tripling the 3,900-ticket allotment that IPTAY will ultimately distribute for the road game.

During a two-week period earlier this month, IPTAY member requests also exceeded the school’s 4,300-ticket allotment for Clemson’s Sept. 5 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, athletic department spokesperson Jeff Kallin told The State.

The Clemson-Notre Dame demand is significant but not surprising, given the two programs’ national stature and recent history. Their 2020 meeting was an instant classic, with the No. 4 Fighting Irish knocking off No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime despite 439 passing yards, three total touchdowns and zero turnovers from then-freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in his second ever start.

Uiagalelei was starting in place of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’d tested positive COVID-19 two weeks earlier and was just a few days removed from a mandatory quarantine .

Clemson avenged that loss, which snapped a 36-game regular-season win streak, by beating Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Championship game one month later in Charlotte.

Notre Dame distributed 5,000 tickets to Clemson for this season’s non-conference road game, Kallin said, with about 1,100 of those going to coach and player guests, band members and staff.

IPTAY will distribute the other 3,900 remaining tickets, with its members paying anywhere from $125 for an upper bowl seat to $250 for a lower bowl seat in the 80,795-seat Notre Dame Stadium, widely considered one of college football’s most classic and historic venues.

As per usual for home institutions, Notre Dame gets to set the prices for guest tickets and collect revenue off them, Kallin said. On the secondary market, upper bowl tickets start around $239, per SeatGeek , with prime lower bowl seating stretching into the $500 to $700 range as of late June.

Clemson generally gets 4,300 tickets for each of its ACC road games, Kallin said, with IPTAY once again distributing whatever’s left after coach and player guests, band members and staff.

IPTAY requests have already exceeded that mark for the Tigers’ Sept. 5 opener. Although it’s being played in the Atlanta Falcons’ home stadium, it counts as a Georgia Tech home game.

Georgia Tech logically slots in behind Notre Dame on Clemson’s list of marquee road games, given its proximity and Monday night primetime status (8 p.m., ESPN).

Clemson also has a large contingent of Georgia players on its 2022 roster, which has increased player guest requests and prompted IPTAY to seek out further ticketing options to meet demand.

Clemson’s other three road games are Sept. 24 at Wake Forest, Oct. 8 at Boston College and Oct. 15 at Florida State. IPTAY member requests did not exceed the 4,300-ticket allotment for any of those three games during the organization’s initial June 7-21 request period, per Kallin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S56Rr_0gLnK2LE00
Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) Matt Cashore/AP

Clemson 2022 football schedule

  • Sept. 5 (Mon): at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Sept. 10: vs. Furman, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
  • Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)
  • Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
  • Oct. 1: vs. NC State
  • Oct. 8: at Boston College
  • Oct. 15: at Florida State
  • Oct. 22: home vs. Syracuse
  • Oct. 29: OPEN
  • Nov. 5: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 12: vs. Louisville
  • Nov. 19: vs. Miami
  • Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
South Bend, IN
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Local
Indiana Football
City
Furman, SC
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Syracuse, IN
The Spun

Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#Clemson Notre Dame 2022#Iptay#Tigers#Kickoff#Mercedes Benz Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
wspa.com

Fountain Inn Fury set for inaugural season

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – On a hot summer day in mid-June, at the newly formed Fountain Inn High School, the inaugural Fury football team breaks in the practice field. “I’m excited. Just coming ready to work,” said sophomore running back, defensive back and kicker Jeffrey Hall.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
393
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy