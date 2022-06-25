Lane County Right to Life holds small rally to rejoice over tossed abortion rights

The City of Springfield ran with an opportunity this spring. They're installing a mural on the World Championships marathon route. Springfield planned to install a welcome mural at at 307 Main Street, along Pioneer Parkway East, in a year or two. Instead, Assistant City Manager Niel Laudati told KLCC, “Given the fact the world games are coming, and the marathon is going to pass right past this building, we worked with the building owner who allowed us to do something sooner. I think our first meeting on this was, maybe May 28th?”

