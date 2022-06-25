ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County Right to Life holds small rally to rejoice over tossed abortion rights

By KLCC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small crowd of around 35 people met on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday to praise the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down Roe v. Wade. Lane County...

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
Eugene and Springfield to hold fireworks turn-in events

People can turn in their illegal fireworks with no questions asked at events this weekend in Eugene and Springfield. Legal fireworks are currently for sale in Oregon, though their use in Eugene for Independence Day festivities is limited to July 3rd and 4th. (They're also permitted on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.)
Eugene protesters march against domestic terrorism

Protesters in Eugene marched on Sunday in opposition to domestic terrorism. In the wake of mass shootings against marginalized communities, The March Against Fear focused on the intersection of racism and gun violence. Outside Eugene’s federal courthouse, a choir sang and community leaders delivered calls-to-action. Miles Pendleton is the...
Springfield welcomes a mural opportunity

The City of Springfield ran with an opportunity this spring. They're installing a mural on the World Championships marathon route. Springfield planned to install a welcome mural at at 307 Main Street, along Pioneer Parkway East, in a year or two. Instead, Assistant City Manager Niel Laudati told KLCC, “Given the fact the world games are coming, and the marathon is going to pass right past this building, we worked with the building owner who allowed us to do something sooner. I think our first meeting on this was, maybe May 28th?”
Recipe for the future: What will become of restaurant work?

The restaurant industry took a big hit during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As more people go out to eat this summer, KLCC looks at what’s changed, maybe for the long term. This is the final installment in our series, “Workin’ It.”. In 2020,...
Chill, eat, drink and play at the Eugene Riverfront Festival

This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
10 arrests made following downtown Eugene civil unrest

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested 10 people following downtown civil unrest Friday night. According to police, they received reports of a group posting on social media for people to attend a "Night of Rage" in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The group said they...
Two suspects arrested for armed robbery in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an April armed robbery at a Lebanon gold dealer. According to a news release from LPD, police arrested Anthony Wade Holden, 32, of Lebanon and Corey Brandon Wreyford, 31, of Sweet Home. The two were located Thursday, June 23 and lodged in Linn County Jail.
Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
Two arrested after alleged assault, stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are in custody today after an alleged assault ended with one person stabbing the other, Eugene police say. Eugene police say they responded to a reported stabbing that took place at Parkside Apartments at 4075 Aerial Way just before 3 a.m. on June 24. They said Moses Sesay Woogerd, 24, was found to have assaulted his girlfriend. Woogerd’s girlfriend, identified by police as Ikera Mortley, then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Woogerd.
