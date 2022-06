Former Oklahoma State utility player Karli Petty is transferring to LSU, she announced on Monday. “I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at LSU!” Petty wrote on social media. “I am thankful to OSU for helping start my career and the opportunities that they gave me. Can’t wait to see what the future holds. Geaux Tigers!!”

