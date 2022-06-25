Cadillac Celestiq May Be Priced From Around $300,000

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.

