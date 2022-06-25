ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Cadillac Celestiq May Be Priced From Around $300,000

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cadillac Celestiq will be a hand-built, ultra-premium luxury sedan with an extensive options list and impressive technology like GM Ultra Cruise and a SmartGlass roof. It should be no surprise, then, that this full-size four-door will also carry a steep asking price of around $300,000. While previous reports...

gmauthority.com

