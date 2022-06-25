ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Themed Resort To Be Built In MS

By Nikki Courtney
Sports Illustrated is announcing plans to build a new $410,000,000 mega resort along the Mississippi Gulf Coast just outside of Biloxi.

Officials say the resort will be built on a 78-acre property and will include hotels, a family entertainment center and a crystal lagoon.

The Blue Water Beach Resort is expected to open by the end of 2024.

The D’Iberville City Council approved the measure this week.

Sports Illustrated’s first resort in the Dominican Republic opens this year. The second, in Orlando, is anticipated to open before the resort in Mississippi.

photo: Getty Images

