Denver, CO

Lightning win Game 5, deny Avs chance to take Stanley Cup

By AVC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party and they are still in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup...

markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to pull off an incredibly rare three-peat feat in the NHL after losing in six games to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, but that doesn’t mean the Bolts have lost a bit of positivity about their outlook in the 2022-23 NHL season. In […] The post Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

COLORADO COULD POSSIBLY BE WITHOUT A KEY FORWARD FOR GAME 6

The Colorado Avalanche will have a second opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup, with Game 6 set for tonight in Tampa Bay. The Lightning took Game 5 on Friday night by a score of 3-2 and extended the series to a sixth game. TSN's Chris Johnston reported that Avalanche forward...
DENVER, CO
Cassius

ESPN Announces Full List Of Nominees for 2022 ESPY Awards

With most sports on hiatus, since the season’s champs have already been announced, it’s time for the awards. Every summer, ESPN gives the power to the fans to crown some of their favorite athletes in various sports thanks to the ESPY Awards. The all-encompassing sports network will look back at the biggest sports moments of […]
NFL

