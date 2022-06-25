ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State confesses to Lion Shrine vandalism, claims it was to draw attention to school ‘concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths’: reports

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
A former Penn State student has confessed to vandalizing several landmarks on campus, including the Lion Shrine, and claimed she did it to speak out against the university being “the blueprint for mishandling negligence and concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths.”. The Daily Collegian reported Friday that...

Harrisburg, PA
