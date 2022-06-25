ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 years since the disappearance of Belchertown’s Mickey Brougham

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HRcA_0gLnIR9K00

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. ( WWLP ) – On June 25, 2010, Michael “Mickey” Brougham left his Belchertown home to travel to Loudon, New Hampshire for a NASCAR race and has not been heard of since. Twelve years have passed and Mickey is still missing.

4 unsolved cases in Hampshire County featured on playing cards in prison

The 54-year-old’s watch and cell phone were located near the New Hampshire racetrack on June 27, but his truck and motorcycle remained parked at his home. Police searched for Mickey both in Belchertown and in New Hampshire, but no trace of him was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqV9Y_0gLnIR9K00
Credit: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs)

In the days, weeks, months, and years that followed, members of his family and people in his hometown worked to try to locate him. Lawn signs across Belchertown asked for help to bring Mickey home safe.

His family believes the secret to finding out what happened to Mickey is right in Belchertown. In an interview with 22News several years ago, Mickey’s sister Cindy Brougham Brown told 22News it’s important “…that we get the message out; that we are still looking for answers. We still want to bring him home and we need that little snippet of information that you’ve heard to help us do that.”

“Any information, seemingly no matter how small, can be very, very valuable to the investigator to understand: A: what happened to Mickey, B: where his remains might be so we can move forward with closure,” said Mickey’s sister Carla Chaisson.

Murder cases of 12 men, 2 women in Holyoke remain unsolved

Police described Brougham as being about 5’6” tall and weighing about 200 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gold chain necklace with a scorpion medallion. He also has a large surgical scar on his sternum and a wolf tattoo on his left shoulder.

Earlier this year, Massachusetts State Police released playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them. Mickey’s missing case was one of 52 that were placed on the cards to help get more information. The cards were made available to state prison inmates in hopes they would be able to find out additional information about the cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0G38_0gLnIR9K00

If you have any information, you are asked to call Belchertown Police at (413) 323-6685, or State Police at (413) 586-5150.

