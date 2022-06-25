Jackson House shows farming life in Revolutionary era

With the 250th anniversary of the American colony’s declaration of independence from the British crown soon approaching, we can use this time to remember the individuals from that era and how they lived, particularly those in the Albemarle region.

The restored Jackson House, which was built around 1755, provides a unique opportunity to see how an average farmer and family would have lived. Daniel Jackson Jr. built the home in the Knob Creek area after inheriting a large tract of land from his father, Daniel Jackson Sr., following the senior Jackson’s death in 1737.

The home underwent several renovations through the centuries but originally was built in a two-room hall and parlor style. With the restored home and the full inventory of Jackson Jr.’s belongings, we can begin to paint a clearer picture of what life was like in the Albemarle region near the time of American independence.

At the time of Jackson’s death in 1761, an inventory of his family’s belongings reflects a lifestyle that was mostly self-sufficient. The list is not extensive but what is there served a purpose, if not many purposes.

Jackson wore clothes that his family would have made themselves. His personal wardrobe humbly consisted of just three shirts, three pairs of pants, two jackets, two coats, one hat, and one pair of shoes. Cobbler tools were listed among the possessions so it is safe to assume he even made his own shoes. That just leaves the hat as the only thing he would have purchased.

During the mid-18th century, small, mostly subsistent farms predominated the Albemarle region. Almost everything that was needed for survival would have been produced on the farm. This was the case at the Jackson House for the Jackson family up until his death in 1761.

Growing crops and having livestock was necessary for survival. Most notable of the crops would have been corn and cotton. Cotton was used mostly for making clothing but occasionally served other needs. Corn served a number of purposes, including keeping both the family and its animals fed.

Livestock was important for reasons other than just providing the family with protein. Animals also provided families with many household goods, everything from soap to material for making mattresses and pillows. There was very little that did not get used for some purpose at that time simply because families could not afford to waste anything.

To learn more about the history of the Albemarle area and see the restored Jackson House, please visit Museum of the Albemarle.

Alec Widmer is an artifacts collection assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.