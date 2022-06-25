ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

By Steve Wright
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage.

However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty humble animals, while cats will do pretty much whatever they want.

Nowhere is this dynamic best exemplified by this video that has recently gone viral on TikTok.

Posted by user ‘Thompson Tails’ (thompsontails), it shows a dog by the name of Trace sitting there anxiously, turning round to look at the camera as the caption, ‘My hound dog when the new kitten steals his dog bed’ appears.

@thompsontails

♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

The cause of Trace’s consternation quickly becomes apparent, as his new house buddy  – a kitten by the name of Cornbread – is sitting smugly in his bed, and doesn’t show any sign of being willing to move.

In some cases, the dog would simply sit next to the cat, move them out of the way, or sit on top of them. Not so in Trace’s case.

Rather than do anything proactive about the situation, Trace sits mournfully by, eventually turning round to appeal to his human to do something – anything – to resolve this situation.

While we of course sympathize with Trace’s predicament, we can’t help but find it extremely funny.

By the looks of it, the internet at large shares our sentiments, with the video having racked up 29,100 likes at the time of writing, and been viewed over 450,000 times. We can only imagine how popular it will be in a few days’ time.

The comments on the video range from sympathy to suggestion: “awwwww poor baby!!!” says one user, with another saying, “His little face is begging you.”

Another says what would probably be the best all-round solution: “You will have to get a second one and put it side-by-side”. We wouldn’t put it past Cornbread to simply sprawl across that one too, though.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 6

Bob F.
3d ago

typical on this site. no video .why bother with the article ?

Reply
18
James Keaton
3d ago

what video. getting annoying

Reply
15
Related
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Giant Schnauzer Being Carried in a Store Is Absolutely Priceless

With more and more stores opening their doors to furry friends, going shopping with your dog is easier than ever. It lets you avoid any separation anxiety (yours and your dog's) and spares you the heartache of saying goodbye at the front door, even just for an errand or two.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Dog Bed#Hound Dog#Music Box#Dog Products#Tiktok#German#Trace
pawmypets.com

Lady leaves back door open during storm, only to find three deer seeking shelter inside

This woman was chosen by some beautiful presence who sent the deer to visit her. What a blessing!. Animals seems to have a kind of sixth sense when it comes to really feel the negative weather. So as sto.rm was coming close to, the three adorable fawn were seeking for shelter and because the woman accidentally left the back door open, they thought her home might be the best place to remain safe during the tempest.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pawmypets.com

Baby Barn Owl Photographed Mid Run Is Definitely Cute

This is the adorable time a baby owl was captured on camera while running across the grass. Taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Hannie Heere, the 63-year-old was out photographing barn owls when she saw the little guy. It ends up that barn owlets do not begin flapping their wings until...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Starved & Deprived Of Touch, Woman Knelt Down As She Hesitates To Come Closer

Violet ended up in a kill shelter, alone and afraid. She was so severely malnourished and scared. She likely would have been euthanized quickly because of her poor condition. Fortunately Whitney, a volunteer with I Stand With My Pack, heard about the Shar-Pei and raced to pick her up. The...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Worried Pit Bull Brings the Injured Baby Bird He Found to His Mom, Begging to Save Him

What would you think if you saw a huge pit bull with a helpless bird caught between its razor-sharp teeth?. The fact is that there are many biases against specific types of innocent dogs, while no one should dispute their friendliness and feeling of protection; they are beings with a tremendous sense of solidarity from which we humans should learn.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Blatantly Refuses to Get Out of the Pool in Video That Has Us Cracking Up

Now that summer’s here, we’ll pretty much be hanging poolside every weekend. And apparently, we aren’t the only ones looking forward to spending time outside. A Golden Retriever on TikTok was clearly not willing to leave the water, even after his owner pointed out that he was definitely not supposed to be swimming without permission. Whoops! Sorry not sorry.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

899
Followers
137
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy