It truly takes a village to help protect a community's oldest members from the ever-present scams and other abusive situations that await the elderly around too many corners. But learning to recognize threats and the red flags that can herald abuse of all kinds is the first step in protecting self or others, and understanding that will be the focus of a 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. workshop for St. Tammany seniors on July 12 at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., in Slidell.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO