Jun. 26—TACOMA — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf skipped the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month, but he still knows where Seattle is. Saturday, Metcalf was the star attraction at the Seattle All-Star Classic Celebrity Softball Game at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium, serving as the game's official host. He not only pitched — underhand slow pitch, just to be clear — but somehow seemed to get a few more at-bats than some of the others on his team.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO