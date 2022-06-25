ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sunny Daisy Dog! Funny Furtastic Photo!

By Wendy Diamond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you Sophie from France for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy...

Tips on Turning Your Small Pup Into a Big Dog!

According to recent American Kennel Club statistics, the most popular breed of dogs in the United States is the Labrador Retriever. Twelve out of the top twenty most popular breeds are toy, or small breed dogs. Big dogs certainly have their fans, but little dogs have their own unique appeal. They’re portable, don’t take up a lot of room, don’t eat as much, and are much easier to sneak in places.
PETS
Pets Vacation Like Celebrities in the Hamptons This Summer!

If you’re planning a summer vacation on Eastern Long Island, look (and sniff) no further than the Hamptons! A summer retreat for many celebrities such as Howard Stern, Alec Baldwin and Billy Joel, now you can experience the lap of luxury, just like their pets! The Hamptons have a little something for everyone, including your furry best friend. Southampton and East Hampton are home to beautiful beaches, great restaurants and quaint villages full of both unique and high-end shops. If your pooch is getting the steamy city blues, why not take him or her on a Hamptons getaway?
EAST HAMPTON, NY
10 Fun Things To Do With Your Pet On A Rainy Day!

Has the rain got both you and your dog cooped up and suffering from cabin fever? Here are the top ten things to do to keep you and your pooch entertained on a rainy day. Anxiety: Being cooped up inside is no fun for anyone, and our four-legged friends can sometimes become anxious during these long showers. Boredom, lack of regular exercise, and lack of companionship can be strong inducers of anxiety for some dogs, especially those that are young or highly active. You can help mitigate this anxiety by providing plenty of physical and mental stimulation through daily walks, lots of toys, and by keeping to a strict schedule for play time, quiet time, feeding time, and sleep.
PETS
How To Become An Animal Advocate!

Many animals are lucky enough to be in good, loving homes, treated as a family member, and well cared for by their pet parents… However, MILLIONS of animals are NOT so lucky. Thousands of cases of animal cruelty reported each year while it is estimated that thousands of cases go unreported… Animals should get the pure love that they deserve and readily give to us. They leave paw prints on our hearts that, once they’re there, never fade away. People come and go all the time, but animals intrinsically know how to truly love, and in a world driven by greed, all they want is to be loved in return!
ANIMALS

