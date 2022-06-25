Sunny Daisy Dog! Funny Furtastic Photo!

Many animals are lucky enough to be in good, loving homes, treated as a family member, and well cared for by their pet parents… However, MILLIONS of animals are NOT so lucky. Thousands of cases of animal cruelty reported each year while it is estimated that thousands of cases go unreported… Animals should get the pure love that they deserve and readily give to us. They leave paw prints on our hearts that, once they’re there, never fade away. People come and go all the time, but animals intrinsically know how to truly love, and in a world driven by greed, all they want is to be loved in return!

