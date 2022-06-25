ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Judge Finds Man Must Stand Trial for Assault after Alleged Dispute Over Cell Phone

By Cheyenne Galloway
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, CA – Casey Ledoux, charged with assault likely to produce bodily harm and robbery, had his preliminary hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court Thursday—the judge ultimately set a trial schedule. The district attorney called to the stand a Modesto Police Dept. officer, who said he...

CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Arrested for Felony Warrants During Traffic Stop

At about 6:21 pm Thursday evening, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of northbound State Route 99 and Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and identified them as...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 19, Arrested After Large Fight At Modesto Bowling Alley

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Family, Community Rally after 59th Death in 10 Years Linked to Santa Rita Jail

OAKLAND, CA – Jose “Nick” Cardenas’ family, community members and activists from the Ella Baker Center and the Anti-Terror Police Project, held a vigil for the late Cardenas last week outside the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to protest the death of Cardenas, who died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “It is not unusual to do a traffic stop for expired registration, what is uncommon is having the driver try to flee. Turned out, that the driver had several reasons. He was on Post Release Community Supervision...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Teen

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking the public for help in locating missing teen Mia Alcocer-Murillo. The PD reports that the 17-year-old left her family’s residence on Sanguinetti Road in a 2005 burgundy Chevy Impala and may have been traveling to the San Jose area. The license plate on the vehicle is 5ZYR073.
SONORA, CA
FOX26

House party leaves 1 dead, several others injured in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — An investigation remains open after a large house party left one teen dead and several others badly hurt late last month in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on May 28 around 11:30 p.m. regarding a house party in the 2600 block of Cowden Avenue.
MERCED, CA
crimevoice.com

$1,800 in stolen merchandise recovered from thief

Originally published as a Sonora Police Department Facebook post – “29-year-old Rafe D. Ramsey of Merced was booked on felony burglary charges after pushing out over $1,800 in merchandise from a local home improvement store. Ramsey fled the area in a 2010 Chrysler 300 before our officers could arrive at...
MERCED, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Oakley Police Seek Stockton Man in Carol Lane Shooting

At 9:39 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the third floor at the Carol Lane Apartments in the city of Oakley. Oakley Police arrived on scene and located a victim. As of 9:53 pm, the scene was still not secure as...
OAKLEY, CA

